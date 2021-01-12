The Ukrainian military returned fire several times to the attacks by the Russian Federation's armed formations.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, January 11.

"In the past day, January 11, as many as 10 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 12, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired grenade launchers of various systems, a heavy machine gun and rifles near the village of Pisky.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records two ceasefire violations on Jan 10Also, the Russian occupation forces used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Pavlopil.

What is more, the enemy fired automatic rifles near the village of Vodiane, as well as automatic and sniper rifles near the occupied city of Donetsk.

"One Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of enemy shelling. The Ukrainian military returned fire several times to the attacks by the Russian Federation's armed formations," reads the report.

An enemy UAV was also spotted near the town of Krasnohorivka, crossing the contact line before being neutralized.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation. In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 82mm mortars and rifles near Vodiane, as well as the same type of weapons and automatic grenade launchers near Pisky.

The Ukrainian troops fired back, the JFO HQ said.

No casualties have been reported since Tuesday midnight.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN