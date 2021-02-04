The names of the plaintiffs have not been disclosed so far.

Two unnamed individuals have filed lawsuits with the Supreme Court of Ukraine contesting the Presidential Decree enacting a package of sanctions imposed on a number of TV channels.

That's according to the press service of Ukraine's Judiciary.

Read alsoMedia freedom gives no right to spread "malicious propaganda" – U.S. envoy to OSCE"Today, the Administrative Court of Cassation, which is part of the Supreme Court, received two claims from citizens challenging the decree of the President of Ukraine, dated February 2, 2021, No. 43/2021 'On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 2, 2021, 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).' As per Appendix 2, personal sanctions were applied to a number of TV channels in line with the NSDC decision. The claims submitted to the court, have been assigned case file No. 9901/22/21 and No. 9901/23/21," the statement says.

Zelensky's ban on pro-Russian media outlets

President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 2 enacted a package of sanctions put forward by the National Security and Defense Council, effectively blocking a number of media assets, including 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that had been multiple times accused of preaching pro-Russian rhetoric, formally owned by Taras Kozak – an MP and ally of Vladimir Putin's crony Viktor Medvedchuk.

Commenting on own move, President Zelensky said he strongly supports freedom of speech, but not "propaganda financed by the aggressor country."

SBU security service chief Ivan Bakanov said, "There is a big difference between freedom of speech and outright anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. Freedom of speech ends where signs appear of encroachment on territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

U.S. diplomats in Ukraine have supported the move and called for joint efforts "to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states."

Meanwhile, the European Union's External Service said it was "assessing the implications" of the ban on TV channels.

Author: UNIAN