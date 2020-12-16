The politician believes that under the new president, Washington's sanctions on Moscow will become clearer and deeper.

The new Presidential Administration in the United States, set to be led by President-elect Joe Biden, will support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia, while Washington's foreign policy toward the Kremlin will be rather tough, believes Garry Kasparov, a Russian politician and former chess champion.

Under Biden, Kasparov told a Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel, Russia sanctions will become clearer and deeper.

"No thawing or reset should be expected. The policy towards Russia will be quite tough, while sanctions against Putin's entourage will be of a more outlined and deep nature. In this regard, Ukraine can be objectively satisfied with the results of the U.S. elections," Kasparov stressed.

At the same time, he adds, the position of the Biden Administration, like many in America, is focused on letting Ukraine solve its own issues. Help in the fight against Russia will indeed be provided, the politician suggests, once the currently unresolved issues have been settled.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has discussed the issue of Ukraine with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

A Ukrainian expert, Director of International Center for Countering Russian Propaganda Yuriy Kochevenko, expects U.S. policy to deter Russia may become more clear-cut amid Biden's presidency.

Also, UNIAN has looked into Biden's nominee for the post of secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to find out his views on Ukraine and Russian aggression against its neighbor.

Author: UNIAN